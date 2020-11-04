CTET Exam Date: Central Teacher Eligibility Test on 31 January 2021 – Check new centres, details

For maintaining social distance and other safety measures, the CTET examination will now be conducted in 135 cities.

CTET Exam Date: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was postponed earlier will be held on 31st January, 202, the Central Board of Secondary Education said today.

The 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was scheduled to be held on 05-07-2020 (Sunday) in 112 cities all over the country. It was, however, postponed due to administrative reasons amid COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE said that the examination will now be held on 31.01.2021 (Sunday).

For maintaining social distance and other safety measures, the CTET examination will now be conducted in 135 cities.

New CTET exam centres

The new examination cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulanshahar, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

CBSE said that a list of such identified cities is available on CTET website www.ctet.nic.in . “A large number of requests have been received from the candidates for change of option for their examination city as they have shifted their place due to COVID-19,” the Board said.

Change of CTET exam centre

“Keeping in view the difficulty faced by candidates due to COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to give one time chance to the candidates for corrections in their option of city from which they want to appear in the CTET examination. The candidates who wish to change their examination city can make on-line corrections from 07.11.2020 to 16.11.2020 upto 11.59 P.M. Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates,” CBSE said.