CTET 2022: Exams begins tommorow, guidelines to keep in mind

The Common Education Board (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the CTET exam on December 28 and 29th. Around 2.59 lakh candidates will be taking the test in 243 centres. The number of centres and exam cities has been increased to accommodate the candidates.

The candidates must appear at the designated time as mentioned in the admit cards. They can download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To ensure that their documents are authentic, the candidates must bring a copy of the CTET 2022 admit card. Besides the correct image, the candidate’s name should also be spelt correctly. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate should immediately contact the authorities.

Besides the admit card, the candidates must also bring their identity proof, which should include a government-issued photo ID such as a voter’s card, a driving license, or an Aadhaar card. They should additionally bring their own water bottle, masks, gloves, and disinfectants.

The candidates who are taking the test in paper 1 should reach the center by 7:30 am to avoid last-minute delays. In paper 2, the candidates should reach the hall by 12 noon.

The candidates must secure 60 per cent marks in the exam to be eligible to apply for a job in a Central Board of Secondary Education affiliated school. Those who have passed the first part of the test will be eligible to teach in the first to fifth grades, while those who have passed the second part of the exam will be able to teach in the sixth to eighth grades.