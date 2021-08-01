CTET 2021: CBSE changes exam pattern, syllabus; test to be conducted online this year

CBSE notified that the next CTET examination will be held during December 2021/January 2022 and the exam will be conducted online (Photo: IE)

The CBSE released a notification on Saturday regarding the changes in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam this year. The question papers will be prepared to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking, stated the official notification.

The board also notified that the next CTET examination will be held during December 2021/January 2022 and the exam will be conducted online. The board will set up facilitation centres in the districts where the candidates will be provided the facility of attempting online mock tests free of cost.

“The question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking” read the official notification. It further stated, “The focus will be on assessing candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, their pedagogic content knowledge, their knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum.”

CBSE will also release a detailed assessment framework with measurable competencies, sample blueprints and sample questions for candidates to help them prepare for the CTET exam. The dates of examination and detailed notification regarding the last day submission of online application form for the next CTET examination will be issued separately by the board.