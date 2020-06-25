CTET 2020 postponed! After cancelling Class 12, 10 exams, CBSE defers Central Teacher Eligibility Test

Test will be conducted when situation is conducive.

The Centra has postponed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled on July 5. Informing about the decision, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled on July 5 has been postponed, will be conducted when situation is conducive. The move has been taken considering the rising number of infection in the country.

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.