CTET 2020 postponed! After cancelling Class 12, 10 exams, CBSE defers Central Teacher Eligibility Test

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:55 PM

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled on July 5 has been postponed, will be conducted when situation is conducive.

The Centra has postponed Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was scheduled on July 5. Informing about the decision, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled on July 5 has been postponed, will be conducted when situation is conducive. The move has been taken considering the rising number of infection in the country.

