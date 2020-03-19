CTET 2020 exam: CBSE initiates last chance for correcting application form; Click here for details

Beginning of the online correction in the application form- March 19, 2020 (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the online form correction process for upcoming CTET 2020 exam. The last date to complete the online form correction process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is March 26, 2020 (Thursday). This is to inform all the individuals who have already registered themselves for the CTET 2020 that this is the last chance for any correction in their application form. The willing individuals who want to make any changes in their application form need to visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the online correction in the application form- March 19, 2020

Last date to complete the online correction in the application form- March 26, 2020

Exam to take place on – July 05, 2020

Examination pattern:-

The CTET 2020 is slated to take place on July 05, 2020, (Sunday). The CTET 2020 examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 will begin from 09.30 AM To 12.00 noon, and the Paper 2 will start at 02.00 PM TO 04.30 PM. A duration of 2:30 hours will be allowed for each paper. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi. The paper 1 is for primary classes i.e. from Class 1 to 5 and Paper 2 will be from upper primary classes i.e. from class VI to class VIII.

If anyone wants to be a teacher for both the levels (primary and upper primary), need to attend in both the papers i.e. Paper I and Paper II.

CTET 2020 syllabus:-

In Paper I, the question paper will consist of following topics- Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

In Paper II, the question paper will consists of following topics- Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher), or Social Studies and Social Science (for Social Studies and Social Science teacher).

The CTET certificate will have the validity for the seven years for appointment from the date of declaration of results.