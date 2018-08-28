CTET 2018 exam: CBSE releases exam date,timings; check details (Image: Website/CTET)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2018 examination date. The official information for the CTET 2018 was published in June 2018 and the online registration was started on August 1, 2018. However, the CBSE had not released the notification for the exam date during the time of online registration. At that very time, in a statement, the CBSE had informed that it will release the exam date later. According to the new notification of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CTET 2018 test will be held on December 9, 2018. The submission of online correction process for candidates will take place on September 06, 2018. The closing date for online correction process is September 10, 2018.

Important dates for CTET 2018 Exam:-

Last date of submission of application fee: August 30, 2018 (Before 3:30 pm)

Test to be conducted on: December 9, 2018

Opening date to submit online correction process for applicants: September 06, 2018

Closing date to submit online correction process for applicants: September 10, 2018

CTET 2018 Exam patterns:-

The test will be based on the two papers. Paper 1 will be for those candidates, who will apply for Primary teachers (For classes I to V). Paper II will be for Elementary teachers (For classes VI to VIII). Both Paper I and Paper II will consist of 150 marks.

CTET 2018 Exam timings:-

Paper II will take place in the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, whereas, Paper I will be held in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

About CTET:-

The CTET scores are used to appoint teachers in various government schools across the country. The scores can apply to schools and institutes recognised by Central government i.e KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools etc.