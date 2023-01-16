CTE signs MoU with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to upskill students

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), Government of Karnataka, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for skill development of students and promote entrepreneurship. According to an official release, under the partnership CTE will provide training courses through the Karnataka Skill Connect portal at academic institutions and dedicated learning centers for students in the state of Karnataka. All enrolled candidates who successfully complete the courses will receive certification jointly issued by KSDC and CTE.

Further, CTE will present seminars and workshops by technical experts and researchers from both academia and industry on diverse spectrum of Information Technology related subjects, including Cyber Security, for candidates to enrich and enhance their learning. Candidates will have access to CTE’s vast range of video-based training courses on emerging technologies in the field of cyber security, data science, cloud computing, virtualization and virtual labs to get hand-on practical experiences.

In addition, CTE will conduct entrepreneurship awareness camps and entrepreneurship development workshops to encourage entrepreneurial spirit and improve success rate of startups in the country. It will also provide employment assistance to students by arranging campus Interviews at the designated learning centers of Karnataka Skill Development Corporatio.

“In our efforts to impart technical knowledge to the students across the country, we are constantly expanding our association with government agencies. The signing of MoU with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation presents CTE with an opportunity to empower students with the in-demand technical skills enabling them to acquire jobs; and provide expert guidance to the upcoming young entrepreneurs in the state of Karnataka to help them grow their business successfully,” K. A. Alagarsamy, director, CTE, sai.,

Furthermore, KSDC’s association with CTE will help to provide the youth of Karnataka with skill development programmes to enhance their skillsets on emerging technologies, Ashwin D Gowda, Indian Revenue Service, managing director, KSDC, said. “ We are looking forward to building programmes to broaden the skillset of the youth by providing access to training courses and resources on emerging and in-demand technologies. Entrepreneurship development programmes helps young entrepreneurs, to identify pain points and find solution to overcome it to succeed in their businesses.”