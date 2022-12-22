CTE partners with the Central India Group of Colleges to impart technical skills in Maharashtra

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Central India Group of Colleges under the aegis of Mehmuda Shikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha (MSMGVBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to provide technical knowledge by developing industry specific programmes. The collaboration will enable CTE to aid Central India Group of Colleges in providing students with hands-on experience through a curriculum based on the latest technology and helping in the process of upskilling, reskilling, and disseminating skills needed for the 21st-century workforce.

According to an official release, CTE will aid Central India Group of Colleges in conducting a range of educational programmes including video-based training courses with the relevant software products, hand-on virtual labs, instructor-led courses and workshops, seminars and webinars presented by domain experts, “Train the Trainer” programmes for faculty staff and students. In addition, CTE has dedicated SOC team to advise on cyber security framework and managed security services on email security, data security, end-point security and network security. CTE will provide dedicated learning centers and e-learning portals to access these programmes. Furthermore, CTE will support industry and academia recognised certification training programmes, aiding job opportunity prospects upon completion of the programme.

“In our effort to broaden the technical skillsets amongst the students in the country, our collaboration with the Central India Group of colleges enables us to upskill and reskill the learners in Maharashtra with the undustry required technical knowledge. It further strengthens the scope of indigenous research in the state by providing the researchers with the right technical tools and platform to showcase their work,” K. A. Alagarsamy, director, CTE, said.