CTE partners with Maharashtra WCD to provide skill development programmes

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and Women and Child Development (WCD), Government of Maharashtra have collaborated to empower women and children by providing training and skill development programmes. CTE and WCD have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which CTE will provide computer science, IT and cyber security skill development programmes with hands-on experience through the establishment of the learning centres.

According to an official statement, commissionerate, WCD, Government of Maharashtra, has appointed Dilip Hivrale, Deputy Commissioner (Women Development), as the Nodal officer for working together with CTE towards empowerment of women in the state of Maharashtra.

“CTE has come forward with a plan to train the most needy in the field of computer science and cyber security. This will help in creating awareness and spreading positivity in the lives of children and women. This effort by CTE will go a long way in mainstreaming the deprived sections of the society. Our department is soon going to set up a Hub for Empowerment of Women under Mission Shakti where we will work for the overall development of women,” R. Vimala, IAS, commissioner, WCD, said.

Furthermore, K. A. Alagarsamy, director, CTE, said that the MoU will open opportunities to create awareness and broaden IT knowledge, and empower women in the state of Maharashtra. “CTE’s services will enable skill development through practical training programmes and help them to step into the job market equipped with knowledge and IT skills to tackle the challenges.”