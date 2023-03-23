CTE collaborates with Andhra Pradesh govt to establish Center of Excellence for IT, Cyber Security

Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), functioning under the IT Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for Universities, Engineering colleges, Polytechnics, Schools and Government Departments throughout State of Andhra Pradesh.

MoU was exchanged in presence of Gudivada Amarnath, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, CTE will set up software evaluation and testing labs in relevant domains and will organize innovation challenges across institutions and startups providing prizes and exposures to global event to winners and create opportunities to showcase their products at international forums, an official release said.

The release added that CTE will distribute to the Centre of Excellence software and cyber security products, virtual labs and video-based training courses on the latest technologies. CTE will further invite industry and academic experts and innovators to conduct seminars, conferences and workshops periodically at the Centre of Excellence. It will also provide the latest Compliance Frameworks and Policy Management Training programmes, the release noted.

“This partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society takes us step further in achieving our mission of advocating product-oriented entrepreneurship, giving them access to a world-class Center of Excellence in IT and Cybersecurity, to counter their security challenges and support their innovations and growth,” K. A. Alagarsamy, director, CTE, said.