CTE, AICTE, Ministry of Education partner to enhance technical education opportunities in India

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education (MoE) have joined hands to enhance educational opportunities for students in India. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the common goal of providing a wide array of training programmes, industry recognised certifications, workshops, internships, next generation of Data Centres for hosting Digital Infrastructure Platforms to students and staff across technical educational institutions in the country.

The collaboration aims to bridge the digital skills gap for employability and equip students with the relevant knowledge, expertise and experience to thrive in the new era of innovations and inventions, an official release said.

As per the release, AICTE will leverage its existing platforms to offer higher technical educational institutions and their students to access the dedicated CTE proprietary Digital Infrastructure Platforms which consists of the latest Software products and Knowledge based learning Management system with a variety of hybrid training programmes. These programmes include extensive libraries of interactive video-based curriculums developed by industry experts and leading academic professors on Cyber Security, Computer Science and Software Engineering courses along with hand-on virtual labs, workbooks and webinars. In addition to its proprietary Digital Infrastructure Platforms, CTE offers instructor-led training courses, workshops, seminars, virtual internship, reskilling and upskilling programmes for faculty staff members.

The CTE’s Digital Infrastructure Platform will be made available to approximately 9,000 higher technical educational institutions with over three million students throughout India, the release added.

“This is a significant step towards increasing access to digital infrastructure and providing job opportunities to young talent by equipping them with the essential skills required for the technology sector. Through this partnership, we aim to build a strong technology ecosystem in India as we believe that technology drives progress for the country and its people,” K. A. Alagarsamy, director, Consortium for Technical Education, said.

Furthermore, Buddha Chandrashekhar, chief coordinating officer, AICTE said that the council remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the quality of technical education and providing students with industry-relevant experiences. “Through this collaboration, we aim to empower the youth with the tools they need to thrive in a technology-driven world and contribute meaningfully to India’s socio-economic growth,” he said.

A Steering Committee headed by Member Secretary of AICTE comprise of senior management officials from both CTE and AICTE is to be formed to support the effective implementation and periodic review of the programme. AICTE will provide comprehensive technical support, including customisation, management, maintenance, upgrades, and other necessary modifications to ensure the smooth functioning of their platform.