CSIR UGC NET result 2018 announced, check at csirhrdg.res.in

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has come out with a result for Joint CSIR-UGC exam 2018 on its official website which is csirhrdg.res.in. The examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship was held on June 17. This exam was conducted in two sessions: 9am -12 noon (morning) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon).

Candidates will find their results in a PDF file which contains the rank and roll number of qualified candidates. Close to 1991 candidates have qualified for JRF (NET) CSIR, and 1,500 for JRF (NET) UGC. There are 3,756 candidates for Lectureship (NET). The score will be released soon.

Here is how to check your result:

1) Candidates can first go to official website of CSIR csirhrdg.res.in.

2) They may click on the link saying “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result”.

3) Applicants may now scroll down the PDF to check their roll numbers and ranks.

4) Now, candidates may download their result and save a copy for future use

This exam was held for Earth, Chemical Sciences, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Atmospheric, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Life Sciences.

Those who will be selected under the JRF fellowship will get a reimbursement of Rs 25,000 every month for the first two years. Apart from this, respective university or institution will get an annual grant of Rs 20,000 per fellow, as per UGC.

Those who qualify for JRF will be eligible for lecturer jobs. Note that fellowship will be effective from January 1 next year. CSIR, which conducts UGC NET twice a year, will organise National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 16.

The admit cards for UGC NET is likely to be released in the first week of December.