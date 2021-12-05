NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: Registrations begin, exams scheduled for January-February

The CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held in July 2021 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the CSIR-UGC NET exam. The application window will be open till January 3 and candidates can apply on the official website.

The official notification advises candidates to check the eligibility criteria in the information bulletin before applying for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021.

How to apply for CSIR UGC-NET June 2021: Aspirants can apply for the NTA CSIR-UGC NET 2022 on the official website.

Clicking on the registration link on the website will redirect to the payments page

On the payments page, candidates will have to enter their credentials and make the payment

Upon completing all the processes and clicking on ‘Submit’ button, the application will be uploaded

CSIR UGC-NET 2021 Exam: The National Testing Agency will conduct the CSIR UGC-NET exam on January 29, and February 5 and 6. The exam will take place in two shifts. The forenoon shift will start at 9 AM and conclude at 12 PM, while the afternoon shift will begin at 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

The exam will include three parts, all of which will comprise objective-type and multiple-choice questions. Candidates will not get any breaks between the papers. Each paper will have three sections — Part A will carry 20 questions on general aptitude with students needing to answer 15 questions of two marks each.

Section B will have subject-related conventional MCQs. This section will carry 70 marks. The maximum number of questions that need to be attempted will vary between 20 and 35. Section C will have higher-value questions that test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the concepts.

