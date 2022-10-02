CSIR UGC-NET Answer Key 2022 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in – Check how to download

CSIR NET answer key 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination can download the answer key through the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CSIR NET 2022 exam was held from September 16 to 18 via online mode, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening. The exam was conducted in 338 examination Centres located in 166 cities across India for as many as 2,21,746 candidates.

Also Read | Education loans; busting one myth at a time

CSIR NET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the button for the CSIR UGC NET answer key displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in credentials such as application number, password/date of birth and security pin which will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Once credentials are entered, tap on the login button.

Step 5: Now, your CSIR NET answer key will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your answer key for further need.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Also Read | Five tips for making ‘research’ engaging and meaningful for learners

The CSIR NET answer key is released in two phases — provisional and final. Once the objections of the candidates are analysed, the NTA releases the CSIR NET final answer key. CSIR NET stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), also known as the CSIR UGC NET.