CSIR UGC NET admit cards for Assam, Meghalaya to be released today, Exam on December 27

The exam will be conducted in several centres across Assam and Meghalaya at — Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, Tezpur and Shillong.

The National Testing Agency has announced the revised date of CSIR UGC NET for candidates from Assam and Meghalaya to December 27, 2019. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on December 15, 2019, but was postponed due to the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

The admit cards for the revised schedule is expected to be released today at the official websites of UGC and NTA. To download the admit card, applicants need to log in with their registered phone number, email id, which they will need to carry to the exam centres along with a valid ID proof.

In the official notification read: “The candidates who were scheduled to appear at the Examination Centres located in the States of Assam (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (viz. the city of Shillong), are hereby informed that their examination will now be held on 27 December 2019 at the Centres, Shift & timing already indicated in their earlier Admit Cards.” Candidates can check the notice online at — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is conducted to determine a candidate’s eligibility for recruitment in posts of Assistant Professor and to grant Junior Research Fellowship for Colleges and universities in the country.

CSIR UGC NET is conducted in the online mode only and has two papers. The first paper is of 100 marks and consists of 50 MCQs and the second one is of 200 marks and has 100 MCQs.

The exams for both the papers are conducted on the same date — Paper I and Paper II are conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively.