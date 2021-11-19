CSIR UGC-NET 2022: NTA announces exam dates; check details

Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: The exam dates for CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. As per the latest update, the January 2022 attempt will be conducted on January 29, 2022. The CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to choose candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for assistant professor’s role in Indian universities and colleges. The exam has been postponed several times this year owing to a pandemic. The application process was however reopened by the NTA for CSIR UGC NET June 2020; the application forms of which were accepted until September 10.

NTA Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022: Exam pattern

The CSIR exam will consist of three parts that will have objective type, multiple-choice based questions. No break will be given in between the exams. There will be three sections in the paper — Section A will consist of 20 questions of general aptitude of which students will have to answer any 15 questions of their choice for two marks each.

In section B, MCQs will be asked. This section will consist of 70 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will come in the range of 20-35.

Section C will consist of higher value questions to test a candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts.