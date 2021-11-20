CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam date announced — check exam pattern, other details

The section A consists of 20 questions checking candidates' general aptitude and out of the 20 questions candidates need to answer any 15 questions. Each question consists of two marks.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam date: The wait for candidates preparing for the CSIR UGC NET exam is over as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come out with the dates for the exam. The CSIR UGC NET 2022, as per the notice released by the NTA, will be conducted on January 29. With the announcement of the exam date, candidates preparing for the exam have little more than two months to buckle up for the exam.

The CSIR-UGC NET is one of the most prestigious and popular test that is conducted periodically to determine the eligibility for not only the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) but also for lectureship or assistant professor’ in several central and state universities in the country. Candidates securing the required cut-off become eligible to become an Assistant Professor and start their teaching career in the higher education institutions. It is pertinent to note that the exam had seen repeated postponements this year due to various factors including Coronavirus pandemic. Few months earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had re-opened the online application for the CSIR UGC NET exam.

The application forms from the interested candidates were accepted until September 10 after which the application process had come to an end. In accordance with its standard pattern, the CSIR exam to be conducted on January 29 will have three parts. All the three parts will have Objective type MCQ questions. It is significant to note that there will be no intervening break between the three sections.

The section A consists of 20 questions checking candidates’ general aptitude and out of the 20 questions candidates need to answer any 15 questions. Each question consists of two marks. Similarly in section B, candidates will be tested for their subject-related knowledge and conventional MCQ objective type questions will be asked in this section. The section B will consist of the 70 maximum marks. The candidates must attempt the maximum number of questions in the range of at least 20-35. The last section C consists of questions based on higher value that attempt to test the knowledge of the candidate about scientific concepts and their application in practical life.