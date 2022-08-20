CSIR UGC NET 2022 – Applications for corrections out– how to update at csirnet.nta.nic.in

In relief for several candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for corrections for CSIR UGC NET application form 2022. Those candidates who wish to make corrections can do so at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make their corrections by August 23.

NTA will release admit cards after the corrections are made and candidates will be able to download the same. The exam has been scheduled to be conducted between September 16 and September 19.

Also read: NMC approves 100 seats in Odisha’s Sundargarh medical college

Here’s how candidates can make corrections:

* Candidates may first visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

* After logging on to the homepage, candidates can click on the link ‘Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022’ that can be found in the activity corner.

* Soon, the candidates will be asked to open a new page

* Candidates will now be required to submit their application number, password and security pin.

* They can now make required changes.

* After this, they can now save the form

* Download the form for future purposes.

Candidates may note that the exam will consist of three parts, which include objective type, and multiple-choice questions. The paper will have three sections each. Also, there will be no break between papers for candidates.

Also read: Learner’s Park; Manoj K Arora of BM Munjal University on why India’s education system is passing through an interesting phase

Section A will have 20 questions. These questions will be of general aptitude. Candidates will have to answer any 15 of these questions that will carry 2 marks each. Section B will be subject-related to conventional MCQ and will carry 20 marks. The maximum number of questions to be attempted will be in the 20-35 range. Apart from these, Section C will consist of higher-value questions to check the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts.

Notably, the exam is conducted to check the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and lectureship/assistant professor in science and technology, to make sure of the minimum standards needed for the teaching profession as well as the research.