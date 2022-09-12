DU opens CSAS admission portal for UG, new academic session likely to begin Nov 1

The University of Delhi (DU) has launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year on Monday, September 12, 2022. According to an official statement, the vice-chancellor said that the new academic session is likely to begin on November 1, this year.

In addition, this year, the university plans to conduct admission of students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). CUET results are expected to be announced on September 15.

“We are launching the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal today for undergraduate programmes. This is the first time we are taking admission through CUET,” the vice chancellor said.

Furthermore, according to the statement, the portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programme, Singh said.

To apply, interested candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University admission and register by clicking on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programmes.

Further, candidates will have to fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the registration fee.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be conducted in three phases — submission of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) -2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation, and admission.

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the results have been announced. A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission.

They will have to confirm the programme-specific Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, a merit list will be issued by Delhi University and based on it seats will be allocated.

With inputs from PTI.

