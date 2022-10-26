CSAB 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins at csab.nic.in, Details here

The Central Seat Allocation Board CSAB) has started the CSAB 2022 registration for special round counseling today at csab.nic.in. The CSAB special round JoSAA counseling is conducted to fill the seats left vacant post all the other rounds for admission to engineering colleges. The CSAB 2022 special round is conducted only for NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs (Except IITs).

“The process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, etc., are different from those of JoSAA rounds. The candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-Special rounds available on the website,” stated the CSAB.

All the eligible candidates who had registered for the JoSAA round must now go through fresh online registration at CSAB official website for appearing in the special round. Those who had registered during the JoSAA round will not be considered by default for the special round.

A registration fee of Rs 3000 is required to be paid by interested candidates for the special round of the CSAB 2022. They can pay the fee through their bank or credit card or through e-challan.

Also Read: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list to be released today at bfuhs.ac.in; Check how to download

After completing the payment process, the candidates fill out fresh application forms for choice selection. The choices that were made during the initial JoSAA rounds are considered null and void for the special round.

Candidates will have to appear for the document verification on the announced dates and only then the document verification will be considered successful, an official intimation said.

The NIT+ system is an admission process for candidates to various undergraduate programs at various institutions such as IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs.

The results of the first and second rounds of the CSAB special round will be released on October 30 and November 3, respectively. The candidates will have to submit their applications to the allotted institutions.