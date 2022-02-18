CS December Result 2021: ICSI to declare professional, executive programme results on February 25

According to the official statement, results for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared on February 25 at 2 pm, while the results for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared by 11 am.

ICSI CS December Result 2021: The date and time for the result of the company secretaries (CS) professional and executive and foundation programme December 2021 exams have been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official statement, results for the executive programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared on February 25 at 2 pm, while the results for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) will be declared by 11 am.

The next exam for the executive programme and professional programme will be conducted from June 1-10, 2022, for which online examination enrolment form along with the requisite examination fee should be submitted from February 26, 2022.

The executive programme (old and new syllabus) examinations formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded immediately on the website of the institute for downloading after the results are declared. Candidates can download the results for their records or reference; no physical copy for the mark sheet will be issued.

The mark sheet or results for the professional programme (old and new syllabus) exam will be despatched to the students at their registered address, soon after the results are declared and in case the physical copy of the result is not received by any student within 30 days of the declaration, the students can then connect with the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with the particulars.