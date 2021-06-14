Crimson Education, global admissions consulting & advisory brand, launches in India

It aims to become a market leader in the edtech service delivery space through investment in technology, including a student-tutor matching algorithm and the proprietary Crimson App.

Crimson Education, the global admissions consulting and advisory brand with a presence across 24 nations, has launched its services in India. “Recognising the need for competitive innovation in India, Crimson Education is set to bring global best practices, including best-in-class admission consulting and their network of 2,400-plus mentors and experts from across the globe, to help Indian students competing for premium institutes and Ivy League colleges in the US, the UK, Europe and Canada reach their university admission goals,” Crimson Education said in a statement.

It aims to become a market leader in the edtech service delivery space through investment in technology, including a student-tutor matching algorithm and the proprietary Crimson App. It will also bring Crimson Global Academy, Crimson Rise (a programme for students yet to enter middle school), outreach programmes like Crimson Access Opportunity (CAO), scholarship opportunities and access to global partnerships like The Tiger Global Case Competition (TGCC) for Indian students.

Crimson CEO & co-founder Jamie Beaton said even though Indian students are a growing diaspora in the international students’ segment to the world’s top universities each year, their pathways are shadowed by a maze of misinformation or lack of accessible resources. “We want to change that. Our mission is to equalise the admissions playing field for Indian students by equipping them with necessary skills and knowledge, to enable them to compete on the world stage,” he claimed.

AJ Tills, chief marketing officer at Crimson Global Academy, added, “Over the past 12 months we’ve experienced a shift to online education and digital learning, as countries struggle to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and students losing out on valuable academic time. At Crimson Global Academy, an accredited online high school, we’ve built innovative learning platforms leveraging opportunities that digital learning provides.”

“We will be working with students finding their best-fit university, create a personalised roadmap, ace the standardised tests, craft the perfect essay, build candidacy through extracurriculars and offer them an opportunity to compete with the strongest applicants from around the world and bridge the access divide,” said Kunal Mehra, country manager, India.