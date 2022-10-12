Creative Galileo partners with EBS to provide learning through multiverse of children’s characters

Ed-tech platform Creative Galileo has announced its partnership with Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS). According to the official statement, the partnership is part of Creative Galileo’s overarching strategy to provide young minds with the finest in education and fun learning experiences through a multiverse of children’s characters.

The statement said under the partnership, children across the globe can watch EBS’s high-quality programmes on Creative Galileo’s platform through various characters such as Curious Kemi – Discovery of the world, Tell me! Tell me, Ping and Pong, Why, Knock, Knock, English Playground, and GO! GO! Giggles.

“Our partnership with EBS Korea is the first step towards bringing international characters onboard to our platform. We started with just one character, but today we have industry-leading IPs and over 20 kids’ favourite characters on our journey to offer purposeful, resourceful, and differentiated learning journeys to children,” Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, founder, Creative Galileo, said.

The statement further said, the partnership is in line with UN’s SDG goal of “Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.” the company’s mission is to bridge the digital and learning divide, statement noted.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned EBS Korea is known for its educational content and has been at the forefront of supplementing school education. With the popularity of K-Pop, EBS Korea’s content and characters have become popular and in great demand. Meanwhile, Creative Galileo recently raised USD 7.5 million in Series A from a clutch of investors, including Affirma Capital, Kalaari Capital, East Ventures and others.

