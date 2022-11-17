Creative Galileo in association with INK Talks launches #ParentsINK

Ed-tech platform Creative Galileo in association with INK Talks organised #ParentsINK event. The programme witnessed 11 speakers from various fields who spoke about parenting and child development.

The speakers included Prerna Jhunjhunwala, founder, Creative Galileo; Soha Ali Khan, actor; Babita Phogat, Indian wrestler; Lakshmi Pratury, founder, INK Talks; Shukla Bose, founder and CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation; Sampat Raj, actor; Vani Kola, entrepreneur; Natasha Bagaria, entrepreneur; Anuja Chauhan, Indian author, screenwriter; Anju Bobby George, athlete, and Christian Ehl, entrepreneur.

The speakers shared interesting insights into parenthood and touched upon topics such as Building Parent-Child Bonds, embracing digital learning and preparing children for the future with strong solid foundations.

“#ParentsINK platform has helped us gain some interesting perspectives and will help build this community work towards celebrating and providing educational equity. For the future readiness of children, I believe there is a need to bridge the learning gap today through digital transformation of schools,” Prerna Jhunjhunwala, founder, Creative Galileo, said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vani Kola said “Gaming is likely to be a big part of schooling in the future. In many ways, education will genuinely be gamified. Gamification will be a major core platform that will impact many different areas, including loneliness and support systems. I believe that technology is headed in a direction that will truly democratize the knowledge economy.”

Further, actor Soha Ali Khan said there is a need to embrace digital education. “I think that it’s impossible and foolish of us not to include digital education into our lives digitally however it needs to be done responsibly. There have to be boundaries and one has to be cognizant of these things,” she said.

