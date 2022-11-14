Creating affordable education: The need for easier access to education finance

By Steve Hardgrave

India celebrated National Education Day on 11th November, which marked the 134th birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, its first education minister. The theme this year was “Changing Course, Transforming Education”, which aptly depicts the shift Indian education system is going through. There was a decline in learning levels across grades and subjects as per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) of 2021 as compared to the 2017 survey. This decline in learning levels has far-reaching effects on student readiness for further studies and employment opportunities. The need of the hour is not only to equip the schools and students digitally to be ready for the future but also to bridge the gaps in learning and dropouts that Covid has caused.

The Government’s focus through the National Education Policy 2020 is on improving the quality of education, including through digital means, along with a focused effort on reversing the academic disruption, learning loss and mental health issues caused by Covid. The government also aspires to get to a gross enrolment ratio of 50% by 2030. However, one out of eight students enrolled in schools drop out midway without completing education and over 62.9 percent of all dropouts occur in high school, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO), with poverty, accessibility, parent illiteracy, child labour and marriage being the top reasons for dropping out. Getting to a higher enrolment ratio from this point would require significant investments in education financing, building more schools and colleges and ensuring access to education for rural India.

More than half of enrolled children attend one of the 400,000 affordable private schools across the country, which are founded and managed by passionate local entrepreneurs who lack philanthropic support or government aid. These schools, along with the government schools, are best equipped to provide access to primary education. However, these low-budget schools were also the worst-hit by Covid. Most of these schools are in need of financial assistance to rebuild and continue on their mission of enabling access to education. Lenders can provide access to funds to schools and institutions to upgrade their technology infrastructure.

Many of the lower- and lower-middle income families don’t have regular paying jobs, more so in the aftermath of Covid. Education, particularly at higher education levels, becomes highly difficult for the segment to get access to credit. Lenders can support these parents and students to help spread out the cash flows related to fees and expenditures on digital equipment required for the children. New-age lenders have also worked out an under-writing model to give out education loans based on income of families (in the case of younger students), or on the student’s existing income (in the case of upskilling) to determine eligibility in case of higher income or employed segments. But access to credit still remains a challenge for those with no credit score, no electronic banking and no salary slips.

In the next couple of decades, India would become the country with the highest number of young people. Focusing on access to education to ensure the country’s youth are ready to drive the economy is crucial. Hence, it becomes imperative for the whole education finance ecosystem to come together to bring about changes in regulations, eligibility and affordability to make access to quality education a reality.

(The author is CEO, Cofounder, Varthana. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)