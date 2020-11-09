Creating a data-literate world: Top IITs and IIMs have partnered with Qlik

Pankaj Muthe, program manager, Academic Program, APAC, Qlik

Students preparing for a career in today’s data-driven environment need to study more than just the curriculum—they are required to have strong analytical and data literacy skills, plus the right tools to keep pace with rapid change and faster decision-making.

“The Qlik Academic Program gives both students and professors must-have resources to succeed,” says Pankaj Muthe, program manager, Academic Program, APAC, Qlik. “It provides university lecturers free and ready-to-teach resources, which include instructor-led content, in-class activities, sample data sets and student assignments, all housed in its online self-paced course library, the Qlik Continuous Classroom.”

Qlik Continuous Classroom includes hands-on exercises, quick references guides, assessments, the ability to chat with live instructors, and earn qualifications in the form of certificates and digital badges. To date, within the APAC region, 90% of all the Qlik Sense qualifications and 98% of all data analytics certifications have been earned by Indian students and professors.

Recently, Qlik—the data analytics & data integration solutions company—expanded its Academic Program to over 400 universities and educational institutions across India. It recorded a 400% uptick in registrations from India for the first nine months of 2020, compared with the overall 12 months of 2019. “The increase in the number of registrations can be attributed to the growing awareness of data literacy across education institutions, which are adding marketable data skills to their curricula to strengthen their academic offerings,” Muthe says.

Covid-19 has created massive transitions in the work ecosystem, pushing organisations to reshape existing business models. “To excel in this new data-driven world order, data literacy and analytics have emerged as sought-after skills,” Muthe adds. “The Qlik Academic Program caters to this growing need for data expertise by equipping new-age learners with the right set of data skills required in tomorrow’s workplace. It equally focuses on empowering educators who can help the next generation of data experts excel in this space.”

The Qlik Academic Program is open to any accredited university-level institution worldwide, including for-profit and non-profit colleges. Some of the prominent universities and institutions that have partnered with Qlik include IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta) and IITs (Madras, Bombay, Roorkee and Kharagpur).

Recently, Qlik also launched its Professor Ambassador Program. Professors currently enrolled in the Qlik Academic Program can self-nominate to be a champion in preparing students for the data-driven workplace. Applications are open now to November 30. Selected ambassadors will be announced in early 2021.