CPI(M) leader Rahim seeks transfer of students from Manipur University to central universities amidst violence.

A A Rahim, leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has called for immediate intervention from the union government to address the plight of students affected by the recent surge of violence in Manipur. In a letter addressed to Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister of education, Rahim emphasised the urgent need to transfer these students to other central universities in order to ensure their uninterrupted academic pursuits. The students of Manipur University have found themselves caught in a distressing situation, as ethnic-based radical groups operating within the university campus and hostels have intensified their demands for document verification. This unfortunate development has resulted in an atmosphere of fear and unrest, hindering the students’ ability to focus on their studies, according to an official statement.

“These demands have instilled fear, anxiety and a sense of discrimination among the students. What is more concerning is the targeted destruction inflicted upon the students and their belongings. Mobs comprising these radical groups have looted or burned almost all the hostel rooms at Manipur University, specifically targeting items belonging to the tribal community,” Rahim said.

In the letter, he urged the union minister to promptly take proactive measures to enable the transfer of affected students to other central universities across the country as a matter of utmost urgency. The objective is to minimise any further disruption to their education. Rahim expressed concern over the intentional destruction of personal belongings, including research materials, personal computers, books, and theses, which has caused significant mental distress to all students residing in the hostels, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, Rahim highlighted the numerous challenges faced by the students of Manipur University as a result of the internet ban. This ban has led to a substantial setback in their education, exacerbating the pre-existing disparities in accessing quality education. He emphasised that the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which began on May 3, have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives, it added.

