Covid19 school unlock: Andhra Pradesh to resume classes for senior students on alternate days

By: |
October 31, 2020 6:11 PM

The government has also decided that students will be allowed to attend classes only on alternate days to minimise the chances of the spread of infection.

Students will be allowed to attend classes on alternate days and a maximum number of 16 students will be accommodated inside a classroom, Veerabhadrudu said.

In a major decision, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to open schools for students studying in higher secondary classes in the state. The decision comes six months after all schools across the country were shut due to the Coronavirus pandemic, news agency ANI reported. The development was announced by the Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu.

The classes for students from class 9th to 12th will be resumed from November 2, Veerabhadrudu was quoted as saying by ANI. The government has also decided that students will be allowed to attend classes only on alternate days to minimise the chances of the spread of infection. A bar on the number of students who can be accommodated in a classroom has also been fixed by the government at 16.

Students will be allowed to attend classes on alternate days and a maximum number of 16 students will be accommodated inside a classroom, Veerabhadrudu said. With more than 6 months of the present academic year wasted due to the Covid19 pandemic, the state government has also extended the current academic session up to the end of April 30, 2021 in order to help students cover the important portions of the syllabus.

Other states which have decided to open the schools include Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam among others. Various state governments in the country are deciding on the crucial issue after a consistent decline in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country. However, health experts have also cautioned that maintaining social distancing in schools is next to impossible and opening the schools could lead to a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

