Covid Lockdowns: The cost of school closures in India

By Shishir Jaipuria,

The Covid-19 pandemic not just has had enormous economic consequences but also a devastating impact on Global Education. It has been over 20 months since the COVID-19 outbreak started and education for millions of children remains disrupted. The World Bank has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible to keep over 1.6 billion children and youth out of school in 161 countries.

Despite significant efforts towards remote learning, it has been observed that learning, especially for the poor, is virtually at a standstill. As per a recent study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 40-70% children in India do not have access to a digital device at home; over 80% teachers expressed ‘impossibility’ of maintaining emotional connect through online teaching and 90% children lost at least one specific language ability. As per World Bank, every year of schooling lost translates to potentially 9% lower future earnings for a student. The report also states that while schools were globally shut in the first half of 2020, many countries such as Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, USA, UK and China kept them largely open through 2021. In fact, many countries prioritized keeping schools open vis-a-vis malls, shops, gyms etc. such that schools were last to close and first to open.

The longer the closure of schools, the greater will be the economic impact. The World Bank estimates the global average present value of earning losses from these disruptions is around 25,000 USD per child for a 7- month shutdown. Scaling this earning loss to India’s GDP per capita and given that we have 250 million children in school, the estimate implies that the school closure will cost India approximately 1.14 trillion USD over the lifetime of these children.

Finally, there is the threat to schools themselves. Consumers spend on private education in India for the year 2018 was USD 68 Billion that translates into 2.5% of GDP. A recent Economist report points out a sharp increase in shutting down of low-fee schools, affecting the industry contribution to the economy. School shutdowns will represent a tremendous loss in expertise, experience, and talent in the sector, as well as exacerbate transition gaps and for teachers and students.

The role of a school is not just to impart education in the narrow sense of information transmission and skill development, but also to hold the society together by giving young learners the space to co-learn, feel a sense of belonging and connect with the ‘world around them.’

The losses in education are one of the major parts of the dramatic human capital reversals that are threatening this generation. It is both a moral and economic obligation for us to take action and resume physical classes in schools. In countries such as ours, where the inequalities in education were already prevalent before the pandemic and the learning poverty levels were already significant, there is a lot at stake.

(The author is Chairman, FICCI ARISE & Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.)