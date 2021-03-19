Covid impact: Govt eases admission norms for B.Arch. courses, waives off 50% marks criteria for 2021-22; check details

The decision taken by the Ministry of Education will particularly come to the aid of students who were not able to attend the online classes during the pandemic and other students from poor economic backgrounds. (Representative image)

Taking into account the washed-out academic session for the students of class XII due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Union Ministry of Education has relaxed the eligibility conditions for admissions into the Bachelor of Architecture courses. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Education announced that the eligibility requirements for the Bachelor of Architecture courses will be relaxed for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the previous eligibility criteria, students willing to take admission into the B. Architecture courses should have at least scored 50 percent aggregate marks in three subjects of Class XII namely Physics, Maths, and Chemistry. However, as per the relaxed eligibility requirement, students only need to pass their class XII exam to be able to take admissions into the Architecture degree courses. Students should also have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in their class XII and passed these subjects to be eligible for admissions.

Students who have discontinued their studies after class 10th and enrolled in a diploma with Mathematics are also eligible to take admissions into the Architecture courses after they have passed their class Xth and diploma courses with minimum passing marks.

The decision taken by the Ministry of Education will particularly come to the aid of students who were not able to attend the online classes during the pandemic and other students from poor economic backgrounds. Even as the government relaxed the eligibility conditions for admission into the Architecture courses this year, it did not say whether the relaxation would be extended to the next academic year as the Coronavirus pandemic continues its course.