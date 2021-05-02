  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID: Delhi University defers final year exams

By: |
May 2, 2021 4:40 PM

The Delhi University Teachers' Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue.

Teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.

Delhi University has decided to defer final year examinations amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The final year and final semester exams were supposed to begin from May 15 but will now begin from June 1. They will be in online mode and held in the open book format.

Related News

“We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1,” D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said.

Rawat said that the decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later.

Teachers and students have been demanding the deferment of exams and even cancellation.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association had written to acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi over the issue.

“… the University must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in – no one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment.

“Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students. Deadlines for submission of internal assessment must be extended,” they had said in a letter dated April 30.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. COVID Delhi University defers final year exams
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CBSE class 10 board exam result to be declared by June 20
2CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
3COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline for school affiliation