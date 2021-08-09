Covid-19 Unlock: State-wise status of re-opening of school, college campuses; details

Schools and colleges are gradually gearing up to open physical classrooms

Schools and colleges are gradually gearing up to open physical classrooms for students as Covid-9 cases show a decreasing trend. The educational institutes remained shut for a long time keeping in mind the safety of students. Even Board exams were scrapped this year. While states like Punjab have already reopened schools, others are planning to start offline classes by mid-August. Here’s which states are reopening schools.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, where schools were shut since March will be reopening schools in both cities and villages from August 17. The states were one of the first to be hit by the pandemic. The second wave and classes since then are being held online.

In cities classes from 8 to 12 will be held as in rural areas classes from 5 to 8 will start following the Covid-19 protocol. On-campus classes, however, will be allowed only in areas where infections are consistently low, the minister said. However physical classes will be arranged only in areas where infections are consistently low.

Karnataka

Offline classes for students of Class 9 and 10 and pr-university college students will be resumed August 23rd onwards, the Karnataka government recently announced. Students will be classified into two batches in the first phase of re-opening of schools and classes will be held on alternate days.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh will resume on-campus classes following the National Education Policy by introducing six types of schools- from Pre-Primary (PP)-1 to Class 12. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has asked authorities to make necessary arrangements in school

Tamil Nadu

About 50 per cent capacity of Class 9 to 12 students will return to schools at a time following SOPs from September 1. Classes will be held on alternative days will be half the strength. Earlier this week teachers were asked to return to the government or government-aided schools.

West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led government is considering opening schools and colleges on alternate days after Durga Puja in November. Nothings has been finalized yet but everything depends on the Covid situation in the state. Educational institutes have remained shut since March last year.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be meeting Delhi Disaster Management Authority to evaluate the situation and if its conducive to open schools. The committee of experts will be set up with officials of education and Health departments for a detailed plan and SOPs for the reopening of colleges and schools. The committee will evaluate the preparedness of schools, concerns of parents, vaccination of teachers before making a decision.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools will be reopened for intermediate students with 50 per cent capacity., August 16 onwards. Classes at higher educational institutes will commence from September 1, The UP government has announced