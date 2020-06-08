Covid-19: University supports nearby villages

These kits consisted of essentials like dal, chana, salt, turmeric, red pepper, and daily-use items like toothpaste and soaps.

IN A BID to help villages in and around Karjat, Maharashtra, the faculty and staff of Vijaybhoomi University has distributed survival kits to around 550 families in morethan10neighbouringvillages. These kits consisted of essentials like dal, chana, salt, turmeric, red pepper, and daily-use items like toothpaste and soaps.

Vijaybhoomi University, located in Karjat, Greater Mumbai, is surrounded by 10 villages. Many families in these villages depend on money earned through daily wages in Mumbai and Pune, but the lockdown has deprived them of that. Sanjay Padode, president, Vijaybhoomi University, said, “We uphold social responsibility as one of the

key anchors of both our curriculum as well as our mission. We are committed to the welfare of society, and more so for the ecosystem that surrounds us. This effort is just the beginning,and we will do more.” The drive also witnessed the participation of local administration and community leaders.“

More than 550 families in 10 villages around the university were beneficiaries of this initiative,” said Dattatrey Pimparkar, sarpanch of the Jamrung village panchayat. The funds to prepare these survival kits were raised by the students of IFIM Institutions, Bangalore, and Vijaybhoomi University during their annual marathon ‘Kanyathon’. Eight edition of Kanyathon, which is an annual run towards saving the girl child, took place in March this year.