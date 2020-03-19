COVID-19: UGC tells universities to postpone exams, suspend evaluation work

“All universities and affiliated colleges should postpone exams till March 31 and suspend evaluation work. Further schedule should be decided following a review of the situation,” the commission said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all universities and affiliated colleges on Thursday to postpone examinations till March-end due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The evaluation work will be suspended during the period too.

“All universities and affiliated colleges should postpone exams till March 31 and suspend evaluation work. Further schedule should be decided following a review of the situation,” the commission said in an order.