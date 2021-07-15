Covid-19 temporarily halted education system; Shift to remote online learning here to stay: Swati Ganguly, Edufiq

'The center and state governments are also making educational policies that favour the application of new ideas and innovative technologies in the education sector.'

The Edtech sector is expanding at a blistering pace. It broke new grounds and spread across tier-3 and 4 towns of India. This trend in online education was also there before the Pandemic, but the education sector was slow and reluctant on many accounts. They preferred the traditional method of teaching and learning. However, Covid-19 changed everything and became an instigator in bringing a transformation in the field of education. Thus emerged a new way of teaching and learning – online education. In an exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online Swati Ganguly, Co-founder of Edufiq talked about online education, emerging EdTech tools and more. Excerpts:

How have evolving EdTech tools enabled the seamless shift from offline to online classrooms?

Education and technology, which is also known as EduTech, has impacted millions of lives. It has been in existence for almost two decades now, but it’s relevance took precedence during pandemic in the past few months. The process of imparting education online remained untouched for years. It now seems to be evolving with the help of EdTech companies. The center and state governments are also making educational policies that favour the application of new ideas and innovative technologies in the education sector. Today, many schools have started integrating advanced technologies such as smart boards, online learning apps, curriculum management softwares, e-textbooks with their systems. As a result, communication and administration platforms are gaining momentum. This transformation is further supported by the steep fall in the tariffs of internet data and the costs of communication devices, due to which everyone now has access to cutting-edge education technology. Classrooms are becoming accustomed to game-based and adaptive learning techniques which students and teachers are using willingly. Lastly, remote learning tools offered by EdTech have dramatically augmented the learning experiences of millions of students and lowered the cost of acquisition of new technology in schools.

As we know, the Delhi government has introduced the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and game-based techniques for continuous assessment of students under its new state school education board. Do you think is it the right decision to introduce AI at such an early stage when a child is just in school

In light of the current developments such as, recognition of AI by the government and introduction of AI as a skill subject in schools by CBSE have provided ample opportunities to give children a head start by introducing them to the subject (AI) in the most interactive ways. These students are not only adopting the online form of education but are also embracing a new routine that prevents them from outdoor activities for precautionary reasons. As AI is a new subject we want to make it enjoyable, collaborative and experience-based with Edufiq’s unique pedagogy. We truly believe that introduction of this subject packaged and presented with the right teaching methods can generate a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity in children and give them something new to look forward to.