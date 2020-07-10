COVID-19 surge: MHRD cancels NIOS exams; here’s how students will now be assessed — check details

The NIOS class 10th and 12th examinations were scheduled to be conducted later this month from July 17 but now stand cancelled.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams: Ending the uncertainty over the feasibility of conducting the Open learning exams, the HRD ministry has cancelled the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams in the wake of the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country. The NIOS class 10th and 12th examinations were scheduled to be conducted later this month from July 17 but now stand cancelled.

Keeping in view the health of the students, the NIOS exams which were supposed to be conducted this month now stand cancelled, the statement issued from the Union HRD ministry read. It also said that the final results of the candidates will be prepared and declared on the basis of the new assessment scheme finalised by the NIOS authorities.

Along with the announcement of the new assessment scheme, the ministry order also said that the candidates not content with their marks/performance determined by the new assessment scheme will be provided an opportunity to re-appear in the next round of Public examinations conducted by the NIOS.

As a one time measure, the candidates will have an option to appear in the next Public Examination/On Demand examination conducted by the NIOS, the Ministry statement said. It also said that the next series of examinations will only be held when the situation is conducive to conduct the exams. It further said that the marks obtained in the next round of examinations will be final and supercede those obtained through the present assessment scheme for those candidates who opt to write the exams.

As far as the new assessment scheme is concerned, all learners who have experience of appearing in the past examinations conducted by the NIOS, will be marked on the average of the previous papers. However, candidates who were appearing in the exams for the first time in March-April this year will be marked on the basis of their Tutor Marked Assignmen (TMA), the ministry order said.

Before the onset of the Coronavirus infection in the country, the NIOS exams were supposed to be conducted from March 24. After the imposition of the nationwide lockdown the exams were postponed and were scheduled to begin from July 17 and conclude by August 13, 2020.