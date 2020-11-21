  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Schools in Pune city to remain closed, says Mayor Muralidhar Mohol

November 21, 2020 6:46 PM

The decision on reopening will be taken after a review meeting on December 13, he said.

Earlier, the schools in the city were set to reopen from Monday.

The schools in Pune city will remain closed for now and will not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

Earlier, the schools in the city were set to reopen from Monday. Mohol said the decision was taken after consultation with parents in view of the coronavirus situation.

