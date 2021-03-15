  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Punjab class 10, 12 board exams postponed by month

By: |
March 15, 2021 9:39 PM

The exams of class 10 will now start from May 4 instead of April 9, the date which was earlier scheduled, according to a statement issued by the PSEB.

Punjab board exam postponedThe exams of 12th standard will start from April 20. Earlier, the exams were to begin from March 22. (Representational Image)

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10 and 12 by about a month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The exams of class 10 will now start from May 4 instead of April 9, the date which was earlier scheduled, according to a statement issued by the PSEB.

Related News

The exams of 12th standard will start from April 20. Earlier, the exams were to begin from March 22.

The exams of classes 10 and 12 will end on May 24, it further said.

According to Janak Raj, PSEB Controller (exams), the three-hour exams of classes 10 and 12 will start at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively.

Raj also said there are around 6.40 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 of PSEB in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases in the recent weeks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. COVID-19 Punjab class 10 12 board exams postponed by month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DUTA holds march to protest non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges
2NEET 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal gives big update on NEET exam this year; check
3Education sector can be the biggest beneficiary of smart documentation solution