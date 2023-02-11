Enabling and equipping students for workplace of future

By Rajesh Panda,

It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a tectonic shift in the way we live our lives. Most notably it has impacted where, when and how we work. With future workplaces all set to go under a drastic transformation, it’s imperative that students are prepared to face the future.

The global workplace is rapidly and continuously evolving. The future demands tech-enabled workforces to support diverse and flexible teams. The influence of technology is apparent and it stands to reason that technologies such as AI, ML, and automation will become an integral part of future job profiles. According to research conducted by the World Economic Forum, 65% of primary school students will take up those jobs in the future that does not yet exist. This implies a huge gap between current and future work scenarios and calls for comprehensive reforms in our current education system.

Here are some important steps that our educational Institutes can take to prepare better for a vibrant future:

Develop industry-relevant skills: The consultations between industry and academia have highlighted the need for developing industry-relevant skills among students. University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken many initiatives and directed educational institutions to train students on design thinking, artificial intelligence, project management, web development, and data analysis among others. Further, it has been recommended that students should get basic training in programming languages, web development, and technical writing as these qualities will help students to quickly adapt and stay relevant even amidst fast-changing business requirements.

Encourage creative innovation: With more consumer data, automation capabilities, and AI getting integrated into the work practices, the operant resources are going to occupy the centre stage. The creative abilities of employees will drive future innovation and in fact, the companies with exceptionally creative human resources will lead their respective industries in the times to come. Students must be encouraged to foster creativity and take self-initiative right from the beginning of their formal education. Teachers should encourage aspirants to think out of the box and come up with novel solutions related to emerging areas such as renewable energy, green farming, and smart cities.

Digital Exposure: Exposure to virtual technologies is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for success in the industry. Many organisations have fully embraced the hybrid work model while others have made a complete switch to work-from-home. Even organisations in the manufacturing and service domains are using advanced digital technologies to deliver better products and superior customer experiences. This enhanced digital integration mandates that students are digitally literate so that they won’t be left behind in their careers once they join the corporate world. Further, training on digital technologies must also include psychological and health perspectives to ensure that the harmful impacts of prolonged exposure to screens and devices can be minimised.

Strengthen Soft Skills: We must prepare students for life and not just jobs or careers. Hence soft skills will remain as relevant in the future as they are today. Irrespective of the field of career, students who have excelled in their soft skills are more likely to achieve their professional goals. Schools and colleges can play an important role here and by helping students develop these skills right from the beginning, the educational institutes can make the students future-fit. Special attention must be given to helping students improve their communication, interaction, and negotiation skills as these are particularly relevant in corporate careers. Further, students should be encouraged to excel in collaboration, teamwork, integrity, and work ethics so that they can carve a place for themselves in the corporate world successfully.

Risk Taking: Taking risks is the ability that every student must develop and hone for achieving success in corporate careers. However, it is equally important to teach students the right way to think, decide, and undertake risks. Rather than rushing headlong into decision-making, students should be taught how to use a methodical approach to risk-taking. The faculty members must help students understand that before making a crucial decision, it is important to weigh in all factors, analyse prevailing circumstances, and choose the most optimum alternative to venture into unknown territories.

Developing skills in students that are relevant to the industry will ultimately determine their success in the corporate world. Be it white-collar jobs or blue-collar responsibilities, future job aspirants have to demonstrate their abilities in both their soft skills and hard skills. By equipping aspirants with industry-relevant skills early into their education, schools and colleges can play an important role in making students future-fit. Policymakers, too, need to play an important role here and by tweaking the existing frameworks of education more toward industry and corporate culture, officials can very well set the tone for the future careers of students.

The author is founder, MD, Corporate Gurukul. Views are personal.