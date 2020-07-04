Covid-19: No written exam for final year semester in Visva Bharati University

The Executive Council of the Central university in a meeting on Friday also decided that for the remaining papers of school certificate examinations, there will be 80 per cent internal assessment and 20 per cent viva by affiliated schools.
The Visva Bharati university has decided to do away with written exams for final year semester and will instead award 60 per cent marks as the average of two best semester scores and the rest 40 per cent under two other
heads in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The Executive Council of the Central university in a meeting on Friday also decided that for the remaining papers of school certificate examinations, there will be 80 per cent internal assessment and 20 per cent viva by affiliated
schools, they said.
- AICTE releases new academic calendar for colleges; this is when affiliated colleges are likely to resume functioning
- MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: MP Board Class 10 results Declared! Pass percentage improves - list of toppers
- Coronavirus: Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session
For terminal semester exams of undergraduate and post-graduate courses, the EC resolved while no written on
practical tests will be held, there will be an internal assessment of 20 per cent of the full marks of each programme.
For 60 per cent of the total marks, an average of two best semester scores will be given while rest 20 per cent of
the marks will be allotted based on dissertation, project and home assignments which will be sent online by the candidate to the teacher concerned for evaluation, the notice issued by the university authorities said.
For the papers where there is no provision of internal assessment, the evaluation of such papers may be made on the
basis of the total marks submitted by the head of the department such as dissertation/project works/home
assignments.
The EC is the highest decision making body of the central institution. Reacting to the notice Students Federation Of India leader of Visva Bharati, Somnath Sau said: “we have been opposing conducting written exams and opting for an alternative way of evaluation.” He expressed satisfaction that finally Visva Bharati authorities has decided to go for alternative ways of evaluation in the present situation.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.