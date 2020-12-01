Covid-19: Medical, paramedical colleges reopen in Karnataka

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges have started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis. (Representational image/PTI Photo)

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to

COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges have started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.