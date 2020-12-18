COVID-19 impact: Healthcare professionals can opt for e-learning courses for upskilling, says BMJ

E-learning can assist them with concrete as well as accessible tools.

Healthcare professionals without a doubt keep learning about new developments continuously to keep up with the changing trends and techniques. The process can at times be time consuming. However, this can be done in a much easier way now. One thing COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is how to leverage online means and incorporate it at times when it’s necessary. With this, even doctors, practitioners can upskill themselves. According to a release by British Medical Journal (BMJ), e-learning can enhance this and provide courses that are peer reviewed, evidence-based, and complete learning packages for healthcare professionals. This is also expected to save time and help for the continuous development.

As per BMJ, at a time like COVID-19, health care workers need to adapt to changes and need a quick upskilling in order to manage the crisis. Therefore, e-learning can assist them with concrete as well as accessible tools. There are set learning packages by organisations like BMJ that help clinicians enhance their clinical practice along with upgradation of their knowledge in a short duration.

The courses can be completed in 3 months to 6 months and have a multi-pronged approach. All MBBS doctors, General Physicians along with some researchers and other healthcare professionals including nurses, assistants and consultants can benefit from such courses.

Further, the company noted that in India, there are some courses offered by BMJ that are focused on helping healthcare professionals to make better clinical decisions on an everyday basis. In Indian context, the company highlighted that courses on Kidney Disease, Research to Publication, Palliative Care, Common Respiratory Conditions, and Acute Coronary Syndrome will be useful according to the current statistics in these fields.

According to Prashant Mishra, MD, BMJ India and South Asia, “E-learning has massive potential to support capacity building among the healthcare workforce in different contexts.” He said that the BMJ courses will empower physicians as well as health workers to be more competent and develop their skills to deal with the challenges like the ones that are being addressed during the pandemic. Mishra added that right now it is crucial to disseminate knowledge and information to all healthcare workers.