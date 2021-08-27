Covid -19 has changed MBA schools forever! Here’s how

With the Covid-19 outbreak bringing ambiguity to many facets of life, B-Schools are offering more flexibility towards education.

By Dr. Jaskiran Arora and Avleen Kaur,

The pandemic is a living example of the disruption that has left nothing untouched- be that the way we shop, communicate, connect, work or study! All of us have adapted to the “New Normal” condition, which is tearing apart the traditional rule books and revamp novel systems. In fact, management programs and the relevance of studying the MBA program is thriving in this VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) crazy world. Covid-19 has transcended the management education to higher planes by freeing up space for Creativity and Innovation, explored and exploited by the B-Schools around the world to optimally utilise their limited resources for maximum productivity and satisfaction among students.

Diffusing classroom walls :

With the uncertain outbreak of covid-19, Educational Industry adapted itself by moving away from the four walls of classrooms to a larger extent of a globalised network. This online transition possesses a silver lining for the B-Schools to embrace the merits of globalisation and enjoy the access of globally available resources. Be it the Harvard Case Studies, virtual tutoring by the corporate honchos, video conferences for global / national discussions on economic trends in the world, online learning softwares, virtual assessments across boundaries, quizzes or even the simulation games where an MBA student can learn how the create budgets by role playing as the marketing head, a significant surge is witnessed in the Educational Technology since covid-19. This not only motivates MBA students to have a global perspective and growth mindset for the industrial revolution 4.0, but to be more progressive and open towards the digital transformation that is imminent.

Enhanced variations in MBA program :

With the Covid-19 outbreak bringing ambiguity to many facets of life, B-Schools are offering more flexibility towards education. Unstructured MBA is meant to assist those who are keen to learn but cannot afford to take the whole course ranging from two to three years in one go or are time constrained because of any given reason. Many institutions around the world have started offering online MBA programs catered to student’s own interests and preferences, alongside their 12 , 15 , and 18 month choices. Recorded sessions and Extra classes are also arranged for the students to build a much flexible structure. This helps in focusing on the importance of imparting a Student Oriented MBA Program where students could embrace the opportunities to build a program that is going to be the best for them.

Cross Cultural Sensitization:

In the traditional setting, where the peer learning was limited to the learning from the classmates, now, sky’s the limit! The progressive institutions are collaborating with international MBA schools for having students work on common group assignments virtually. In its truest form the pandemic has opened doors for anyone across the globe in your classrooms. The protagonists of the case studies, the authors of the books etc, can share their perspective in person. This is making the participants relate much better to the characters in their case studies, thus making them more intuitive and empathetic.

While MBA institutions have a long road to travel, channelising the resources to witness the power of technology in response to the pandemic is just a stepping stone.

(The authors are Dr. Jaskiran Arora (Dean, SOM) and Avleen Kaur (MBA 2021-2023 Student), BMU Munjal University. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)