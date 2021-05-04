  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: DU suspends online classes till May 16

May 4, 2021 2:56 PM

The Delhi University has suspended online classes till May 16 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. Student organizations and teachers have been demanding the suspension of online classes.

DUTA had written a letter to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi on the issue.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the varsity said, “In view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the Departments and Colleges of the University.”

The Delhi University Teachers” Association (DUTA) had written a letter to the varsity’s acting vice-chancellor Professor PC Joshi on the issue.

“The fact that students are battling illness of self and family members is evident from the fact that the attendance in classes has significantly dropped… Hence, the DUTA demands that classes be suspended as students and teachers are not mentally and physically in a state to continue with the teaching learning process,” the body had said.

