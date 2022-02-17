Covid-19: Delhi University resumes offline classes; Check guidelines to be followed on campus

Students who will be coming from outstations to attend offline classes, will have to first complete an isolation period of three days and only then resume their classes.

Delhi University reopened its doors for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from Thursday, Feb 17. Going by the overall decline in Covid-19 cases across the country, the decision is likely to be seen as a welcome move. Varsity officials had announced the reopening of UG and PG classes on February 9, 2022. Many students had also protested outside the University and demanded to resume offline classes. However, as per media reports, several students are still divided on the matter and many of them are now demanding the university to operate in hybrid mode.

Regardless of who is in favor or against the decision of reopening offline classes, there are certain guidelines that everyone on their college campus needs to follow.

DU’s Covid-19 Guidelines:



1. Students who will be coming from outstations to attend offline classes, will have to first complete an isolation period of three days and only then resume their classes.

2. Wearing masks and maintaining social distance at all times is mandatory for students and staff

3. Students have to carry their vaccination certificates and present them either at the entry of the College or anywhere else on the campus if asked by the staff.

4. Officials directed the colleges to ensure that their classes and campus are sanitized, ventilated and all arrangements are made for students coming back to campus.

5. Colleges should provide adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, and soaps

6. Students have been advised to cooperate with their respective hostels for accommodation.

To revisit and read detailed guidelines, students can log on to Delhi University’s official website- du.ac.in. The Delhi University has been closed for two years owing to the ongoing pandemic and had earlier announced that it would reopen its campuses only after the DDMA’s nod to educational institutions for offline classes.