COVID-19: Delhi govt urges CBSE to extend payment deadline for exam fee for class 10, 12 students

October 13, 2020 9:55 PM

The government had earlier written to the CBSE seeking a waiver of the examination fee for students of classes 10 and 12 in its schools citing financial crunch in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government had announced last year that it would cover the complete examination fee for all students taking Board exams in its schools, and had paid fees for around 3.14 lakh students following a decision taken at a Cabinet meeting. (Representational image)

The Delhi government has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) requesting for an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14.

“The CBSE was requested last month for waiving off the entire examination fee, as a one time measure, for the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government run and aided schools. In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to CBSE.

“Further, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic situation, there is financial crunch and considering the revenue position, the government is not in position to pay examination fee for the academic session 2020-21 as it was provided in 2019-20. It is added that every day several requests from the parents are being received mentioning the hardship the parents are facing in corona period,” it said.

The letter further said due to the ongoing pandemic, a large number of parents have lost their jobs and their incomes have been affected badly while their savings have already been used to meet their daily needs. “Facing such problems and for continuation of the study of their children, parents are resorting to loans for paying the examination fee of their children,” it added.

The Delhi government had announced last year that it would cover the complete examination fee for all students taking Board exams in its schools, and had paid fees for around 3.14 lakh students following a decision taken at a Cabinet meeting.

“It is also submitted that certain people and organizations have expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. In view of that, CBSE is requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15,” the DoE said.

