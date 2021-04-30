COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline for school affiliation

In an official statement, the CBSE said, "After due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has extended the first window period of online application for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation till June 30, 2021, for the session 2022-23 without any late fees."

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday extended the deadline for the registration of schools affiliated under several categories for the academic session 2022-23. Now, one can register themselves till June 30, 2021. The process for registration is in online mode.

The extension has been made due to the re-structuring of CBSE under the School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARAS). The board has also cleared that no late fees will be required for the registration.

Important dates:-

Revised timeline-

Fresh Affiliation (Including Switch Over and Middle School syllabus)- 16th March to 30th June 2021; 1st September to 31st October 2021

Upgradation of Affiliation- 16th March to 30th June 2021; 1st September to 31st October 2021

Extension of Affiliation- 16th March to 30th June 2021; (After 30th June 2021 can apply with additional fee)

All other categories- 16th March to throughout the year

Previously, the last date for the registration to CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021. The restructure has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cope with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Earlier in April, the CBSE had cancelled class X board exams in view of the pandemic. The CBSE also postponed class 12 exams. Now, the board will decide about conducting class XII board exams after monitoring the situation on June 01, 2021.

The CBSE also asked all students of both class X and XII to keep checking the official web page of the board for any updates.