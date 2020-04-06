Courses that have started trending post Covid-19 outbreak

Online courses have emerged as a blessing in disguise during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Online courses have emerged as a blessing in disguise during the Covid-19 outbreak. Many courses designed by Ivy League universities are available free of cost on various e-learning platforms. Some of the most popular ones are:

Science Matters: Let’s Talk About Covid-19: If you are intrigued by pandemic theories, this module is for you. This course is offered by Imperial College London. The curriculum is ideal for medical students, researchers who aspire to build a career within the area of epidemiology.

The Science of Well-Being: This module from Yale University sheds light on the science of combating stress and anxiety when the going gets tough, which is now.

Gamification: If you yearn to understand techniques of building a nuanced game design, then this course is your oasis of calm in these turbulent times. It’s by University of Pennsylvania and can help you delve into concepts of game-creation.

Data Science: Harvard University has this dynamic course with integrated elements that can hone data science skills. If you really like this intricate yet intriguing concept, now is the time to learn.

The author is founder, Mindler, an edtech platform. Views expressed are personal