Coursera partners with ISB to offer two new certificate courses in leadership and management

Edtech platform, Coursera has launched two new courses named Certificate in Strategic Leadership and Certificate in Investment Management in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB).

According to the official statement, Certificate in Strategic Leadership aims to develop critical skills to build and execute strategies through disruptive times while the Certificate in Investment Management aims to build an in-depth understanding of investment strategies, financial markets and economy.

Enrolments for the courses are open now for classes starting October 2022. No application is required to register for the courses.

Certificate in Strategic Leadership is a 12-week programme which features two courses. The course is meant for working professional in middle management roles with 10 years of experience and wish to pivot into leadership roles in the organisation. Upon successful completion of the course, candidates will get an official certificate from ISB Executive Education and a formal recognition of professional development. The company will also provide access to the ISB Executive Network, the statement noted.

On the other hand, Certificate in Investment Management is a 16-week programme which features three courses named Financial markets and Trading basics, Trading algorithms, and Portfolio and risk management. The programme is meant for professionals with a basic understanding of finance. In this programme learners will get an official certificate from ISB Executive Education, which will be considered as a formal recognition of the professional development.

Coursera is a United States (US) based open online course provider. It was founded in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Stanford University computer science professors.

Indian School of Business is a private business school in India which was established in 2001. It has two parallel campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali. The school claims to be the 100th school in the world to achieve the ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from Association of MBAs (AMBA), EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Read Also: UGC directs universities to refund 100% fees in case of cancellation of admission up to October 31