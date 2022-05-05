Coursera partners with Indian Institutions, announces new job-relevant online degrees and credentials

Coursera has partnered with Indian higher education institutions and industry leaders which includes Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India and Tally Education.



“These partnerships not only unlock a powerful opportunity to address local skill shortages and increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio, but also help catalyze the internationalization of education envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP). Together with our partners, we would take India’s high-value credentials to our global learner base and solve for the needs of the knowledge economy,” Raghav Gupta, managing director, India and APAC, Coursera.



This partnership takes Coursera’s total number of university partners to 14 and industry partners to five in the country. Coursera has also unveiled new job-relevant online degrees and credentials from leading universities designed to help learners accelerate their careers. The new credentials aim to build critical business, technology, and data science skills.



“The Indian education system is going through an important phase of reform and recalibration. Online learning is now seen as a critical pathway toward building a more inclusive, accessible, and affordable education model,” Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer, Coursera said.



The new courses include Master of Science (MSc) in Data Science from IIIT Bangalore, Executive Masters in Business Administration from IIT Roorkee, global Management Program in Infrastructure and Global Management Program in Operations and Supply Chain from The Indian School of Business. In addition the new employability-focused credentials include six job-relevant Postgraduate Certificate Programs from the Indian Institute of TechnologyIIT Guwahati, Post Graduate Certificate in Machine Learning for Finance and Post Graduate Certificate in Strategic Supply Chain Management with AI from the IIT Roorkee.



Additionally, as a part of the new industry partnerships, Hero Mindmine is expected to launch programs about insurance and the skill of selling insurance, PwC India plans to launch programs to equip learners with knowledge in the tax domain, and Tally Education would help young graduates understand and prepare for their first job in business accounting with courses on Indian Accounting Standards and Compliance, bookkeeping, reporting, and inventory management.



